SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $425,249.98 and $22.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.01137638 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00175152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046991 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

