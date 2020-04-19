salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. 7,312,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,613. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

