SaluS (SLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $2,466.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00062686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033732 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047103 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,213.31 or 1.00013124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

