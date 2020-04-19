SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALZGITTER AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

