SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SBBX traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 31,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,052. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $146.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

