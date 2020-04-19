Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. Scala has a total market capitalization of $227,208.08 and approximately $59.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

