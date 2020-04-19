ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 91,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,134. The stock has a market cap of $546.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

