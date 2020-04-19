Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.