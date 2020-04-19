SelfSell Market Cap Hits $36,520.14 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $36,520.14 and $3,730.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036776 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 215.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

