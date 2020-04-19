Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $550.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $600.00.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $570.33.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $31.72 on Thursday, reaching $516.75. The company had a trading volume of 606,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average of $550.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.