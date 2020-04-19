Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.41.

SHOP stock traded up $63.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $590.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,674. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a 12-month low of $213.13 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

