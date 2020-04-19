Short Interest in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Grows By 9.6%

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 479,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,112 shares. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

