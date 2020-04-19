Short Interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Decreases By 23.0%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 948,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 86,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,988. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.