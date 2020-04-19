Short Interest in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Declines By 21.5%

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 68,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,302. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $384.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CBTX by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

