Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Expands By 10.3%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CooTek (Cayman) stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.23. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. On average, research analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) comprises about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTK shares. Citigroup raised CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

