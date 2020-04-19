Short Interest in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Grows By 12.1%

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other Cubic news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cubic from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 340,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

