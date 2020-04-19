Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expands By 10.4%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Ducommun news, Director Dean M. Flatt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,134,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Ducommun stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

