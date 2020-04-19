Short Interest in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Rises By 8.3%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 670,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on DX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 713,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,544. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $301.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $61,390.00. Insiders purchased a total of 116,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,817 in the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.