Short Interest in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Rises By 10.3%

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.01.

RACE traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.34. 484,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,029. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

