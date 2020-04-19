Short Interest in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Rises By 10.3%

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.01.
RACE traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.34. 484,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,029. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
