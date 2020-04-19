Short Interest in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Increases By 9.2%

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 970,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

FIBK stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 199,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

