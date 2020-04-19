Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Decreases By 24.1%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

FF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 641,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

