Short Interest in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Expands By 14.5%

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GBLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 21,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Indemnity has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,225 shares of company stock worth $201,975 over the last ninety days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

