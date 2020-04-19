Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 24.0%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 6,236,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 4,628,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,202. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

