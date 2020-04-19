Short Interest in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Decreases By 18.6%

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 3,094,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,310. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

