Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Declines By 18.7%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 3,270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KEX traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $46.50. 837,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,604. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,106,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Kirby by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 60,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $11,788,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $8,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $7,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.