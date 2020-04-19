Short Interest in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Grows By 9.4%

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 619,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Knoll by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Knoll by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNL shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Knoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 527,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.97. Knoll has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

