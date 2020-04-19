Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Increases By 8.8%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 4,833,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 640,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.