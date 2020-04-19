Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Drops By 20.6%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 4,272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on L shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of L stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. 1,677,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

