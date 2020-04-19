Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expands By 12.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 7,145,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 2,344,016 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after buying an additional 775,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 3,359,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

