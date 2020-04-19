Short Interest in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Drops By 28.6%

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 559,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 282,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marcus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marcus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.