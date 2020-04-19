Short Interest in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Drops By 20.6%

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 8,223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $13.21 on Friday, hitting $259.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

