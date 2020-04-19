Short Interest in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Declines By 21.9%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,310,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,649. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MEDNAX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in MEDNAX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

