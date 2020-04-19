Short Interest in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Drops By 26.9%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE MNR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 511,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,993. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.
About Monmouth R.E. Inv.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.