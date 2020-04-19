Short Interest in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Drops By 26.9%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 511,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,993. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

