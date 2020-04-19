Short Interest in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Increases By 10.4%

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nice stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 418,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,767. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.