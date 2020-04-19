Short Interest in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expands By 11.8%

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 2,683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 637,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

