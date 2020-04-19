Short Interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Decreases By 21.4%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,450,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 59,077,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,827,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.