Short Interest in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Declines By 21.6%

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 4,006,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.