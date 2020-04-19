Short Interest in Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Declines By 19.1%

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 5,757,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 3,249,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,253. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Propetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.31 million. Propetro had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Propetro will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

