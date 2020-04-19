Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Increases By 10.0%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 13,076 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Insiders bought 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCYO stock remained flat at $$10.09 during trading hours on Friday. 86,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,602. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.68.

PCYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

