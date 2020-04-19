Short Interest in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Declines By 21.4%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 23,296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE RLGY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 2,162,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $383.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Realogy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realogy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

