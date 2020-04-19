Short Interest in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Rises By 8.4%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 3,497,100 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 363,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

