Short Interest in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Increases By 11.9%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 437,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter worth $207,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 152,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

