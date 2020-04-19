ShowHand Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 550.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $88,854.44 and approximately $68.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

