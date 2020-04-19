SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:SJW traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.68. 84,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 362,578 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,541,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

