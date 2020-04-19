SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 1,255,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

