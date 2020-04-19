SM Energy’s (SM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded SM Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded SM Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SM Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

