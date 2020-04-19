Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SND shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Smart Sand by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Smart Sand by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 70,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Smart Sand by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SND stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 271,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,402. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

