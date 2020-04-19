SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTX. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 96,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.25. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in SMTC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

