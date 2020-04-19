Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 568,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,265. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 884.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

