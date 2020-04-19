Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,471. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

